Video: Highlights and goals from Los Angeles FC’s 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Los Angeles FC qualified for the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinals after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Los Angeles FC won 3-0 against Seattle Sounders, thanks to goals from Ryan Hollingshead, Kei Kamara, and Denis Bouanga. LAFC qualified for the Leagues Cup semifinals for the first time in their history and are on a three-game winning streak, with two of those victories being clean sheets.

Steve Cherundolo’s team had previously eliminated San Jose Earthquakes and Austin in the earlier rounds. They have Bouanga as their standout player in the current Leagues Cup, with five goals in Los Angeles’ five presentations in the tournament.

Seattle, for its part, ended a two-game winning streak during which they had eliminated Pumas UNAM and LA Galaxy. This home defeat is a heavy blow for the Sounders.