New York City FC came from behind to win 2-1 over Tigres UANL, securing their place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Mexican team had taken an early lead with a goal from Guido Pizarro, but Maximiliano Morález and Santiago Rodríguez scored for the New Yorkers to clinch the victory.
Tigres fell at the Round of 16 stage for the second consecutive year. Under Veljko Paunović, they saw their seven-game unbeaten streak end, including three straight wins.
NYCFC secured a win in regular time for the first time in seven games. During this stretch, the Americans lost twice and drew five times (two of which were decided by penalties).
Ignacio Cairola is a sports journalist and writer for Bolavip US. He covers tournaments and games in soccer, basketball, and tennis, among other events. With a background in communication studies and digital media analysis, he applies his passion for storytelling to writing and creating content