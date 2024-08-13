New York City FC defeated Tigres UANL 2-1 in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Video: Highlights and Goals from New York City FC’s 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup

New York City FC came from behind to win 2-1 over Tigres UANL, securing their place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Mexican team had taken an early lead with a goal from Guido Pizarro, but Maximiliano Morález and Santiago Rodríguez scored for the New Yorkers to clinch the victory.

Tigres fell at the Round of 16 stage for the second consecutive year. Under Veljko Paunović, they saw their seven-game unbeaten streak end, including three straight wins.

NYCFC secured a win in regular time for the first time in seven games. During this stretch, the Americans lost twice and drew five times (two of which were decided by penalties).