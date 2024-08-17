Trending topics:
Video: Highlights and goals from Philadelphia Union’s victory in penalties over Mazatlán in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Philadelphia Union defeated Mazatlán 4-3 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time of the 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Jack McGlynn of Philadelphia Union in action.
© Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJack McGlynn of Philadelphia Union in action.

By Ignacio Cairola

Philadelphia Union defeated Mazatlán 4-3 in penalties after Jesús Bueno’s decisive goal, securing a spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinals for the second consecutive season. Josué Colmán and Alan Torres missed their penalties for the Mexican team.

Philadelphia took the lead with a goal from Mikael Uhre in the 45th minute, but Alonso Escoboza quickly equalized for Mazatlán, resulting in a 1-1 draw in regular time that led to a penalty shootout. Tai Baribo received a red card for the Union, who played the final 45 minutes with one fewer player.

Jim Curtin’s team had previously eliminated Montreal and Cincinnati in the earlier rounds and will face Columbus Crew in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinals. Mazatlán, which is still searching for its first Liga MX win, had its three-game winning streak come to an end.

