Seattle Sounders crushed Pumas UNAM 4-0 in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find the highlights, goals, and key moments from the game.

Seattle Sounders convincingly defeated Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field with goals from Paul Rothrock (32’), Jordan Morris (58’ and 90+1’), and Albert Rusnák (71’), securing their place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Defender Lisandro Magallán was sent off in the 92nd minute for the Mexican side. The American team will face either Los Angeles FC or San Jose Earthquakes in the next round.

The Sounders secured their third win in the last four matches in a game that held special significance, as it featured the same opponents who faced off in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup final, where Seattle emerged victorious.

On the other hand, the Mexican team remains unbeaten in Liga MX, holding the second spot in the table. This marks Pumas’ second loss in their last nine matches.