Video: James Rodriguez scores great penalty to Dibu Martinez, puts Colombia ahead vs Argentina

James Rodriguez fired home a powerful shot from the penalty spot against goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to give Colombia the lead vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

James Rodriguez is having quite a rollercoaster game with Colombia against Argentina in Barranquilla. After assisting Mosquera for the opener, the veteran midfielder made a costly mistake that resulted in Nicolas Gonzalez’s equalizer. But it didn’t take the midfielder long to redeem himself.

59 minutes into the 2026 World Cup Qualifier, the former Real Madrid star capitalized on a penalty shot to send a powerful spot-kick past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to restore Colombia‘s lead against Argentina.

With this beautiful goal, James continues in excellent form for Los Cafeteros. The 33-year-old now boasts 10 goal contributions in his last eight matches with the Colombian national team:

vs Paraguay – two assists

vs Costa Rica – assist

vs Brazil –

vs Panama – brace, two assists

vs Uruguay – assist

vs Argentina –

vs Peru –

vs Argentina – goal, assist

James has been playing at an incredibly high level on the international stage recently, as his recent stats show. In fact, he was named MVP of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America, where he helped Colombia reach the grand final.

James’ club career contrasts with fantastic Colombia form

James’ club career has been on decline in the last few years, with the Colombian star failing to find stability since leaving Everton in 2021. Following that experience in the Premier League, the Enviado product bounced around different leagues.

His first club after leaving England was Qatari side Al-Rayyan, where he recorded four goals in just 13 appearances. James then took his talents to Greek giants Olympiacos, but rescinded his contract only a few months later with five goals in 20 games.

In July 2023, he shocked the world by joining the Brazilian league to sign for South American powerhouse São Paulo, though things didn’t go to plan there either. In the summer of 2024, James joined Spanish side Rayo Vallecano to try and get his club career back on track in LaLiga.

