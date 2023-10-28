Video: Jude Bellingham becomes hero with two goals for Real Madrid in win against Barcelona

Jude Bellingham has been spectacular for Real Madrid since the Spanish club signed him with a massive transfer from Borussia Dortmund. After the departure of Karim Benzema, the young player has become the team’s leader.

During El Clasico against Barcelona, Bellingham delivered again. Though Barcelona were in front with an early goal by Ilkay Gündogan, Jude answered with a tremendous shot to tie the game.

It all happened in minute 68′ when the British star was outside the box and saw a chance to surprise Marc-André ter Stegen. With so many players in front of him, the German goalkeeper couldn’t stop it. An incredible goal.

Then, in minute 90’+2, Jude Bellingham took advantage inside the area of a ball deflected by his teammate Luka Modric. The star was alone in front of Marc-André ter Stegen and didn’t fail. 2-1 victory.

Now, Bellingham has scored 10 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga and, overall, 13 times in 13 matches. Just an unbelievable run.