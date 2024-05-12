Kylian Mbappe played his last game at Paris. Thousands of PSG fans prepared a very special surprise for the French star.

Kylian Mbappe officially announced his departure from PSG and, this Sunday, the French star played his last match at Parc des Princes against Toulouse in Ligue 1. Although he hasn’t confirmed his future, all signs point to the next chapter being with Real Madrid.

“I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes. So, I wanted to announce you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to and in a few weeks.”

Despite several complicated episodes with the fans, especially during the period of failures with Lionel Messi and Neymar, everything was left in the past so that Mbappe could have the farewell he deserved after seven years with the club.

Therefore, before the start of the match against Toulouse, Mbappe experienced one of the most emotional moments of his career when an amazing tifo was displayed in the stands to pay tribute to him.

What will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent starting next summer and all reports indicate that he will sign with Real Madrid. Even the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, hinted at this theory when asked if Mbappe would participate in the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris.

It all happened in a video posted in his official X account. “I have no particular comment to make other than the fact that I am counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can play with the French team.”

PSG fans booed Kylian Mbappe

However, it wasn’t all happiness for Kylian Mbappe during his farewell from Paris. Minutes before the match, when the local announcer announced the starting lineup, several fans booed him.