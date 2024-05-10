Kylian Mbappe has officially announced his departure from PSG after seven years. The star of the French club dominated Ligue 1, but he will leave with the unfinished business of not having been able to win the Champions League.

“I’ve always said I would speak with you when the time comes. So, I wanted to announce you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to and in a few weeks.”

Following the elimination against Borussia Dortmund, Mbappe will seek to lift his last title with PSG during the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon. In fact, his last official performance at the Parc des Princes will be this Sunday against Toulouse. The next chapter will be Real Madrid.

“It’s a lot of emotions. Many years where I had the chance and the great honor to be a member of the biggest French club. One of the best in the world.”

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG (Getty Images)

Why is Kylian Mbappe officially leaving PSG?

The contract of Kylian Mbappe with PSG ends this summer. In this case, the French player would sign as a free agent with Real Madrid trying to conquer the only big trophy he is missing: the Champions League.

Mbappe’s reasons for leaving Paris Saint-Germain are more about sports than economics. If he had stayed in France, Kylian would have broken the record for the largest contract in history with a possible extension.

However, Kylian Mbappe is 25 years old and understands that if he doesn’t make a change, he will fall far behind in the race to be the best player in the world compared to other stars like Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham or Erling Haaland.

The spotlight of Real Madrid, along with the power of the French national team, could be the key factors that push him to dominate the Ballon d’Or, becoming the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.