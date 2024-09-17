Trending topics:
Video: Kylian Mbappe scores first goal for Real Madrid in Champions League against Stuttgart

Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid first goal in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League against Stuttgart.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Natalia Lobo

Kylian Mbappe scored his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid in the team’s 3-1 victory over Stuttgart for the 2024/25 season. The French star found the back of the net at the very start of the second half after an incredible assist from Rodrygo.

With this goal, Mbappe is only one goal away from Thierry Henry, who scored 50 goals in 112 games in the competition with Arsenal (35), Monaco (7) and Barcelona (8). Meanwhile, Mbappe scored 49 in 74 games. He is now the all-time ninth goal-scorer of the competition.

Real Madrid and Stuttgart played a tight first half in which both teams got clear chances to score the first goal of the night. However, Thibaut Courtois emerged as one of the heroes for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, having four clear saves in the first half.

Before this game, Mbappe had scored three goals in LaLiga in five games, after struggling to find the net in his first three matches. However, he has been slowly showcasing his best form and he is currently the top goalscorer of the team.

Ancelotti has also been patient with the French star, saying to the press that he is not putting pressure on him to score. “Kylian had a good game. He was very effective in the area, he took his chances, he worked hard,” he explained before the international break.

Kylian Mbappe was 2023-24 Champions League top goalscorer

Alongside with Harry Kane, Mbappe was the Champions League 2023-24 to goalscorer with eight. The star certainly want to repeat the feat in his first season with Los Blancos, which are also poised to defend their title in the new format.

Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund last time to win their record-breaking 15th title in the competition. They are the only team in history to have won three consecutive in this tournament, after doing it twice.

