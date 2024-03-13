The duo has done it again. It took only five minutes for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to combine for the first goal of the night as Inter Miami look for a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal berth against Nashville.

The Argentine superstar was in control close to the box when he saw his former Barcelona teammate in a perfect position to score. Like in the good old days, the duo proved a lethal combo for their opponents.

Last week, they were also the ones who saved Inter Miami at Geodis Park, with Messi pulling one back in the second half before Suarez netted a dramatic header to make things level on aggregate.

Messi, Suarez put Inter Miami closer to the next round

This puts Inter Miami in an even more comfortable position to try and claim a place in the quarterfinals. Since the Concachampions has the away goal rule, the Herons will progress even with a 1-1 draw.

But of course, winning is always better and as long as they’re ahead in the scoresheet, the safer they’ll feel throughout the game. Nashville now need to score at least two goals to keep their hopes alive.

The winner of this series will take on Monterrey or FC Cincinnati, who will clash for their quarterfinal spot later tonight. The Liga MX giants hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage, but we’ll see how the story ends.

Columbus Crew, Pachuca, Tigres UANL, and Herediano were the first teams to advance to the next round of the competition. Club América-Guadalajara and Alajuelense-New England Revolution are the other teams fighting for a place in the final eight.