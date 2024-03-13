Lionel Messi had one of those nights. The Argentine star recorded both a goal and an assist in less than 25 minutes to pave the way for Inter Miami‘s 3-1 victory over Nashville (5-3 on aggregate) in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

Only five minutes into the match, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sent Chase Stadium wild by assisting Luis Suarez to let Inter Miami take the lead in the game and the series.

Far from slowing down after that early opener, Leo kept on looking to extend the lead and his effort paid off after 23′, as he put the ball in the back of the net to make things 2-0 for Inter Miami (4-2 on aggregate).

With the game in control, coach Gerardo Martino subbed off Messi after 50′ to send Robert Taylor in, and the winger capitalized on a great cross by Suarez to make things 3-0 only 13 minutes later. Sam Surridge pulled one back in the dying seconds of the match but Nashville’s fate was already sealed.

Messi on fire as Inter Miami advance in the Concachampions

Messi now has two goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup, as he already found the net in the first leg at Geodis Park last week. Overall, he boasts five goals in as many games across all competitions in 2024, as he scored three times in the Major League Soccer this year.

The 36-year-old netted a late equalizer for the Herons against Los Angeles Galaxy on the road before bagging a brace in the commanding, 5-0 derby win against Florida rivals Orlando City the following weekend.

Last week, Messi led an impressive comeback for the Herons at Geodis Park. With his side trailing 2-0 and the hosts threatening to score the third of the night, Leo came up with a moment of magic to pull one back and put Miami back in the game. In the dying seconds of the match, Suarez tied the game with a clutch header. Back at home, the duo helped the Herons get the job done to punch a ticket to the next round.

At the moment of this article, Inter Miami are still waiting to see who their next opponents will be as Monterrey play FC Cincinnati (10:15 PM ET) for a place in the quarterfinals.

Columbus Crew, Pachuca, Tigres UANL, and Herediano are already qualified for the next round, whereas Club América-Guadalajara and Alajuelense-New England Revolution are also fighting for a place in the Concachampions last eight.