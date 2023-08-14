Lionel Messi hasn’t stopped since he joined Inter Miami. The Argentine star came off the bench on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup and started all the following matches.

His level has been superb so far, having scored eight goals in just five games with the Herons. Leo has played a pivotal role in the club’s resurgence, leading it to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

But Leo didn’t have much time to rest so far. Though it doesn’t look like something to worry about, Messi did seem to be in some discomfort during Monday’s practice.

Messi looks in discomfort in Inter Miami practice

Inter Miami insider Franco Panizo attened the part of practice that opened to the media on Monday morning and noticed Messi felt some discomfort in his left leg during ball drills but it didn’t prevent him from completing the activities.

The 36-year-old has always taken care of his body, which explains why he continues to play at a high level. Even so, whenever he shows any sign of discomfort or pain, fans will be worried.