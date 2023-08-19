Lionel Messi has once again showcased his brilliance in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup as he scored for Inter Miami against Nashville SC. With Inter Miami aiming for its inaugural title, Messi’s goal today brings them closer to their mission.

Having already 10 goals across seven matchups, Messi entered the match as the tournament’s leading scorer. As the final unfolds, Messi’s early goal against Nashville SC further solidifies their opportunity to win the championship.

Inter Miami have struggled in the league prior to Messi’s arrival. However, they have shown a completely different version from their MLS performances, being one step away for winning this thrilling competition.

Watch: Lionel Messi’s ‘golazo’ for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2023 final