Trending topics:
MLS

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace in first half for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi scores a brace for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew for Week 36 of MLS regular season. Check out the videos.

Lionel Messi celebrates against Columbus Crew
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates against Columbus Crew

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi scored a brace for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew in the Week 36 of the 2024 MLS regular season. The Argentine star has scored now 17 goals for his team in his 17 appearances this season.

If Inter Miami wins, they will clinch the Supporters’ Shield for the first time, and it will be the Argentine’s second title with The Herons. Messi helped the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Before Messi found the net, both teams had goals disallowed due to offside. However, Miami’s disallowed goal was quite controversial, as the offside position wasn’t clear. Columbus started dominating the match, but Miami slowly started to find their rhythm.

Advertisement

The first goal came after an incredible assist by Jordi Alba. Messi Messi brings it down with a brilliant touch and navigated his way into the box, benefiting from a bit of luck. However, it was still brilliant from the Argentine genius.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the second goal came from a free-kick. As usual, Lionel didn’t miss after shooting from around 22 yards out. Columbus keeper Schulte could only watch as it sailed past him.

Advertisement

Messi’s stats this season

Although the Argentine star missed 15 games this season due to injury and international duty, he has still managed to score 17 goals and provide 10 assists in just 17 appearances. He leads the team in assists and in goals, alongside Luis Suarez (17).

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis
NFL

Christian McCaffrey's dad blames his son for his Achilles tendinitis

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise
NBA

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise

Novak Djokovic slams tennis' 'system' after Jannik Sinner's doping case is appealed
Sports

Novak Djokovic slams tennis' 'system' after Jannik Sinner's doping case is appealed

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends clear message about Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield controversy
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick sends clear message about Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield controversy

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo