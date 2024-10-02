Video: Lionel Messi scores brace in first half for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi scores a brace for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew for Week 36 of MLS regular season. Check out the videos.

Lionel Messi scored a brace for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew in the Week 36 of the 2024 MLS regular season. The Argentine star has scored now 17 goals for his team in his 17 appearances this season.

If Inter Miami wins, they will clinch the Supporters’ Shield for the first time, and it will be the Argentine’s second title with The Herons. Messi helped the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Before Messi found the net, both teams had goals disallowed due to offside. However, Miami’s disallowed goal was quite controversial, as the offside position wasn’t clear. Columbus started dominating the match, but Miami slowly started to find their rhythm.

The first goal came after an incredible assist by Jordi Alba. Messi Messi brings it down with a brilliant touch and navigated his way into the box, benefiting from a bit of luck. However, it was still brilliant from the Argentine genius.

Meanwhile, the second goal came from a free-kick. As usual, Lionel didn’t miss after shooting from around 22 yards out. Columbus keeper Schulte could only watch as it sailed past him.

Messi’s stats this season

Although the Argentine star missed 15 games this season due to injury and international duty, he has still managed to score 17 goals and provide 10 assists in just 17 appearances. He leads the team in assists and in goals, alongside Luis Suarez (17).