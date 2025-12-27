Two MLB teams are gearing up for a landmark 150th anniversary season in 2026

Reaching more than fifty seasons in Major League Baseball is already remarkable, but in 2026 the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves will celebrate their 150th anniversary seasons in the majors. They are the two oldest franchises in the league, and while both operated under different names in their early years, their histories remain fully credited to each organization.

The Braves were founded in 1871, giving them more than 155 years of existence as a franchise. They were originally known as the Boston Red Stockings, later becoming the Boston Braves among other names, and they debuted in the National League in 1876. The franchise captured its first World Series title in 1914.

The Cubs are just as old as the Braves, having been founded a year earlier in 1870. While the team went through several name changes, all remained tied to Chicago, including the White Stockings, Colts, Orphans, and finally the Cubs starting in 1903. They also debuted in the National League in 1876, and their most recent World Series championship came in 2016.

Who has more World Series titles, the Braves or the Cubs

The Braves have won four World Series championships in the modern era, in 1914, 1957, 1995, and 2021, and also captured a league championship in 1892. The Cubs, by comparison, have three World Series titles, in 1907, 1908, and 2016. However, Chicago remains the first franchise in MLB history to win back to back championships.

There is no official rivalry between the Braves and Cubs, but Chicago holds the edge in the all time series. The Cubs have recorded 1,256 wins against the Braves, while losing 1,065 games, with 18 official ties dating back to 1876.

The Braves’ first win against the Cubs came in 1876, though they also lost nine games to Chicago that same year. Some of Atlanta’s strongest seasons against the Cubs came in 1914, 1948, and 1954, when the Braves went 16-6 against Chicago in each of those years.