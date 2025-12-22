Inter Miami reportedly want to pair Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul with another Argentina international

Since the arrival of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have become a squad with strong Argentine presence, with players such as Rodrigo De Paul already on the roster. Now, Inter are looking to add another high-profile name to that list as they continue to build a competitive project around their core stars.

The Herons are showing strong interest in signing Giovani Lo Celso ahead of the next transfer window. According to journalist Gaston Edul, Inter Miami are monitoring the situation closely and are willing to submit a formal offer. At this stage, however, negotiations have not progressed and no proposal has reached Real Betis.

The Rosario-born midfielder started the current season as a regular contributor, although he has lost prominence in recent weeks. He has already appeared in 20 matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists, remaining a useful option within the Betis midfield rotation under Manuel Pellegrini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Significant Argentine presence at Inter Miami

If the move goes through, Lo Celso would become the eighth Argentine on Inter Miami’s roster, joining Messi, Tadeo Allende, Mateo Silvetti, Rodrigo De Paul, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, and Oscar Ustari. The Argentine core continues to shape the identity of the squad as the club prepares for the upcoming season.

Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis.

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that the loan deals of Rocco Rios Novo, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Marcelo Weigandt have already ended. In addition, the Herons are exploring the possibility of adding Facundo Mura, who is also drawing interest from River Plate.

Advertisement

see also Report: Inter Miami are very close to signing a former Lionel Messi teammate from Argentina

Lo Celso’s need for playing time

While talks remain quiet, a path forward could open quickly due to Lo Celso’s situation at Sevilla. At 29, after a strong 2024, his 2025 campaign is marked by inconsistency and muscular injuries that limit his continuity. He logged just 83 minutes across the last four matches, a scenario that could ease a potential exit.

Advertisement

Beyond sporting reasons, Betis are also looking to free up salary space to pursue a new striker, making Lo Celso’s sale a viable financial solution. For the midfielder, a move to the United States offers a clear incentive, as it would allow him to reunite daily with Messi and De Paul while regaining the competitive rhythm needed to stay on the radar of Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami are viewed as a destination that could provide immediate starts. The club sees Lo Celso as a potential replacement for Tadeo Allende, who is set to return to Celta de Vigo after his loan spell, and as part of a roster that continues to add depth. The Herons have already completed the signing of Sergio Reguilon and are close to securing Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, reinforcing a squad that shows no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement