Argentina took an early lead in the 2022 Finalissima thanks to a fantastic play by Lionel Messi, who served Lautaro Martinez the Albiceleste's opening goal against Italy on a silver platter.

His first season at Paris Saint-Germain may not have gone as expected, but Lionel Messi continues to make the difference when he suits up for the Argentina national team. This time, he set up his team's first goal in the 2022 Finalissima.

Lionel Scaloni's men took the lead 28 minutes into the game against Italy after a great collective effort, capitalized by the magic of the former Barcelona superstar after a great team press.

La Albiceleste recovered the ball close to the opposition's box, Messi couldn't be stopped and provided Lautaro Martinez a golden chance to put his team in front. Watch here the video of Argentina's first goal.

Watch: Argentina takes 1-0 lead vs Italy thanks to Lautaro, Messi

Lautaro Martinez sent the 60,000 Argentines at Wembley Stadium wild after seizing on Messi's incredible play. Angel Di Maria later extended their lead with a fantastic chip over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

US viewers:

UK viewers: