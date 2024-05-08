Bayern Munich had one foot in the Champions League final after 87 minutes with a 1-0 lead at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following Alphonso Davies’ fantastic goal. However, Real Madrid made the miracle happen.

Manuel Neuer, who had delivered an extraordinary performance, blinked in a shot from outside the box and, that mistake, allowed Joselu to equalize three minutes before the end. At that moment, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern collapsed.

At 90+1′, Joselu appeared again in the box and sealed the scoreline at 2-1. Another epic comeback for Real Madrid, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1st at Wembley Stadium.