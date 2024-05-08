Manuel Neuer made one of the biggest mistakes of his career. real Madrid took advantage of it to eliminate Bayern Munich in Champions League.

Bayern Munich had one foot in the Champions League final after 87 minutes with a 1-0 lead at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following Alphonso Davies’ fantastic goal. However, Real Madrid made the miracle happen.

Manuel Neuer, who had delivered an extraordinary performance, blinked in a shot from outside the box and, that mistake, allowed Joselu to equalize three minutes before the end. At that moment, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern collapsed.

At 90+1′, Joselu appeared again in the box and sealed the scoreline at 2-1. Another epic comeback for Real Madrid, who will face Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1st at Wembley Stadium.