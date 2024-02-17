A few weeks ago, Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring injury with Egypt during the African Cup of Nations. Although the initial diagnosis indicated that the star could return in the final stages of the tournament, the situation was more serious than expected, raising concerns at Liverpool.

As a consequence, Salah missed eight matches with the Reds, and Jürgen Klopp’s concern was significant, considering that his team is in a fierce race to win the Premier League against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool carefully managed every detail of Mohamed Salah’s recovery to avoid rushing him, keeping in mind the final stretch of the season. Finally, the player received the green light to return this Saturday against Brentford.

Video: Mohamed Salah’s goal and assist in return with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah had an extraordinary performance with goal and assist in Liverpool’s 4-1 away victory against Brentford. With this result, the Reds maintain their lead in the Premier League with 57 points, awaiting the outcome of the two pending matches for Manchester City.