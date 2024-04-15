A fan ran onto the field during Inter Miami's win in Kansas City to take a selfie with Lionel Messi just before Yassine Cheuko intercepted him.

Another game on the road for Inter Miami, another fan invading the field to have a moment with Lionel Messi. In the final minutes of the match, a young fan managed to meet the Argentine star before Yassine Cheuko intervened.

Though he was not the only pitch invader at Arrowhead on Saturday, this fan got to record the moment he hugged Leo, with the player’s personal bodyguard immediately tackling him.

Before that, another pitch invader also got to take a picture with the 8x Ballon d’Or winner. This young fan took advantage of a break in play due to injury to run onto the field and greet his idol, though it didn’t take long for security to step in.

Both Messi and Cheuko are already used to seeing this happening by now, which explains why the bodyguard is always following his client closely at every stadium he visits in the US.

Messi’s bodyguard had to take a back seat last time out

The only place where Cheuko couldn’t patrol the sidelines was last week in Mexico, with Monterrey banning Messi’s bodyguard from the playing field at Estadio BBVA after the post-match altercations involving him and Leo at Chase Stadium.

Cheuko’s presence has given a lot to talk about since Messi moved to South Florida, as the 36-year-old was never seen with a bodyguard following him everywhere before.

It looks like the Argentine captain knew pitch invaders would become more frequent in MLS, and even though some of them got to take the picture they were looking for, Cheuko prevented many others from even entering the field.

Messi happy with fans in Miami

Messi understands his mere presence is special for soccer fans in the States, showing a lot of patience with pitch invaders and other fans who stop him for a picture at any other moment. Besides, last year he made it clear he’s happy in South Florida.

“From the beginning, from my arrival, it’s been an impressive welcome that we’ve received,” Messi said in August 2023. “Today I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made. … This was a nice opportunity to start to change and to set hard goals for us, but goals that we were prepared to achieve.”