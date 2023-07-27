It was a game to forget, after a dismal 0-0 game between San Lorenzo and Platense in the round of 32 in the Copa Argentina, a type of US Open Cup, both clubs had to determine the winner via penalty kick shootout.

During one of the penalty kick attempts a piece of the pitch elevated during San Lorenzo’s Gonzalo Luján’s kick, which forced his attempt wide. The elevation was due to the accumulated sand that is used to maintain the pitch.

The poor state of the field forced the ball to move mid kick and it forced the referee’s hand. Leandro Rey Hilfer decided it would be best to move from one end of the field to the other to finish off the series.

San Lorenzo wins in bizarre penalty kick shootout

Eventually San Lorenzo would win 4-3 in the shootout, Augusto Batalla would save two attempts by Platense to assure the result which will have the Cuervos play in the round of 16 against the winner of Belgrano and Claypole.

The Copa Argentina is played by the clubs of each one of Argentina’s professional soccer divisions and has been won the most times by Boca Juniors on 4 occasions.