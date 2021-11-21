Villarreal and Manchester United clash at Estadio De La Ceramica for Matchday 5 of Group F of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Check out the probable lineups for this UCL game.

Manchester United, who have just sacked their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskajer, will visit Villarreal at the Estadio De La Ceramica in Villarreal on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 12:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group F Matchday 5 game soccer game of the UEFA Champions League.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, Villarreal have been the slight favorite in head-to-head duels, emerging victorious in two of their previous duels; Manchester United have celebrated a triumph only once to this day, and a great number of even four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2021, when the Red Devils narrowly won 2-1 at home at Old Trafford in Manchester in their first Group F encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Villarreal probable lineup

The Yellow Submarine coach Unai Emery is anticipated to make changes from the team that started the league match against Celta on Saturday, with Yeremi Pino and Francis Coquelin perhaps moving into the starting lineup. However, they will be missing star striker Gerard Moreno due to a hamstring injury, while Serge Aurier is unable to play in the Champions League.

The condition of Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue is also a concern for the hosts, although both players are likely to win their fitness battles after missing out in Matchday 14 of La Liga.

Villarreal possible starting XI:

Musso; Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United probable lineup

New Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick is poised to make changes from the Watford match, with Donny van de Beek set to start in midfield, and Eric Bailly set to return to the back four against his old side since the Ivorian is believed to be required against Chelsea next weekend owing to Harry Maguire's league ban.

The Reds will be without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane due to injuries, while Mason Greenwood has also been ruled out due to a positive coronavirus test. Edinson Cavani's tendon problem is also unlikely to be resolved in time, while Luke Shaw suffered another suspended concussion against Watford and might be replaced at left-back by Diogo Dalot, who featured in the previous encounter with the Spanish side.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.