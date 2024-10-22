Vinicius scores hat-trick with Real Madrid: How many have Ronaldo, Messi recorded in Champions League?

Vinicius Jr. delivered a fantastic performance to help Real Madrid complete the comeback against Borussia Dortmund by scoring a hat-trick. Here's how he compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid complete a thrilling 5-2 comeback against Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu. His performance evoked memories of European nights dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have scored numerous hat-tricks throughout their careers. While the Portuguese star has seven more than the Argentine overall, they are tied in the Champions League with eight apiece. Meanwhile, this was Vinicius Jr.’s first hat-trick in the competition after 59 appearances, and the third of his professional career.

He previously scored one against Levante in La Liga, in a 6-0 win on May 12, 2022. He also netted a first-half hat-trick against Barcelona on January 14 of this year, leading Madrid to victory in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

With this latest hat-trick, Vinicius continues to build an impressive résumé. Last season, the Brazilian forward, one of the strongest contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, also scored Madrid’s second goal in the final against Dortmund, helping secure their 15th Champions League title.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid collects the match ball at full-time having scored a hat-trick following the team’s victory in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Once again, he delivered when it mattered against Dortmund. His first goal came just two minutes after Antonio Rudiger cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 60th minute. Lucas Vazquez added Madrid’s third in the 83rd minute, before Vinicius extended the lead with a stunning solo effort at 86′ and completed his hat-trick in the 93rd minute.

How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo to score a hat-trick in the Champions League?

Ronaldo scored his first Champions League hat-trick after 82 matches. The Portuguese star achieved the feat during the 2012-13 season in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Ajax in the group stage.

How long did it take Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick in the Champions League?

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, required only 43 matches to score his first Champions League hat-trick. It came in his iconic performance against Arsenal in the second leg of the 2009-10 quarterfinals, where he scored four goals, sealing a 6-3 aggregate win for Barcelona.

Who are the players with the most hat-tricks in the Champions League?

8 – Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)

6 – Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern 4, Barcelona 1)

4 – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3 – Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, Milan 1)

3 – Mario Gomez (Bayern)

3 – Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar)

3 – Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris 2)

