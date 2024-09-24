Neither Haaland nor Mbappe: 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly set

Sources in Europe have revealed the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, and it will be neither Erling Haaland nor Kylian Mbappe.

With almost a month remaining until the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is announced, sources in Europe have already revealed who will take the prize. The player has reportedly been informed of his victory, and it won’t be Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Vinicius Jr will be receiving the Ballon d’Or this year. If this information is right, the Brazilian will be Lionel Messi‘s successor after his win in 2023.

As this source reports, the event organizer (alongside UEFA) magazine France Football already informed the Real Madrid player about their decision. As usual, the Ballon d’Or gala will be held on October 28, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius featured in 49 games last season, scoring 26 goals and providing 11 assists with Los Blancos and Brazil national team. The Brazilian won three titles: La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and Spain Supercopa, all with Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy after his team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

Advertisement

The other Ballon d’Or candidates

Despite the mixed information circulating, the Ballon d’Or winner has yet to be revealed, especially with the competition being so evenly balanced among the candidates.

Advertisement

see also Neymar snubs former PSG teammate Mbappe when naming his Ballon d"Or candidate

Players who could challenge Vinicius’ bid for the award are Man City Rodri, teammate Jude Bellingham, or even right-back Dani Carvajal, who not only won the same trophies with Real Madrid but also played a crucial role in Spain’s EURO 2024 victory.