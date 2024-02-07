The Taça da Liga continues with the Quarterfinals. Benfica will visit Vizela for an exciting match in which the Eagles are regarded as favorites. Check here how to follow this game in your country.
Vizela has had a terrible 2023-24 season in Portugal. They currently sit at the bottom of the league with only 13 points acquired, with only two wins achieved, seven draws, and 11 defeats.
On the other hand, there’s Benfica. The Eagles are experiencing a vastly different reality from their rivals, leading the Primeira Liga with 51 points thanks to their 16 wins, three draws, and only one defeat.
Vizela vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Vizela will play in the Quarterfinals of the 2023-2024 Taça da Liga on Thursday, February 8, at Estadio do Vizela.
Argentina: 5:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Egypt: 10:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 8:45 PM
Greece: 10:45 PM
India: 2:15 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 3:45 PM
Kenya: 11:45 PM
Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Morocco: 9:45PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 9:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 9:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9:45PM
Portugal: 8:45PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:45PM
Serbia: 9:45PM
Singapore: 4:45AM (Friday)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
UAE: 12:45 AM (Friday)
UK: 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Vizela vs Benfica in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Mexico: ESPN, Star+
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Play, RTP África, RTP 1
South Africa: RTPi, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: RTPi, LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
UK: RTPi
United States: RTPi