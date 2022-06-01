The die is already cast. The last UEFA National Team to take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the winner of Wales vs Ukraine. Find out in this story when this decisive match will take place, at what time, and how to watch it live in the United States.

Little by little, the 32 places that FIFA releases for participation in its most prestigious tournament, the FIFA World Cup, will eventually be filled. Thus, Qatar 2022 is very close to finding out who will be the last of the 13 European National Teams to take part. The winner of Wales vs Ukraine in the final match of the 2022 European Playoffs World Cup Qualifiers will be chosen. This game can be enjoyed on Fubo TV (free trial) if you are in the United States.

Qatar 2022 will be an atypical World Cup, as it will be the first time in the 92-year history of this tournament, and after 21 editions, that it will be played in the Middle East and not in the middle of the year (it has always been held in May, June and July), but at the end of the year. Specifically, from November 21 to December 18. This is due to the embracing Qatari weather in the middle of the year.

Continuing the unorthodox trend of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, normally when the Final Draw of this tournament is held, all the National Teams that qualified for it are already known. However, due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this could not be possible and that is why it is only now that the last representative of Europe in Qatar 2022 will be known.

Wales vs Ukraine: Date

Zero hour for Wales and Ukraine has arrived. And after several months of suspense due to circumstances unrelated to the ball, they will finally be able to elucidate which of the two will be the last European to join Qatar 2022, in the match that will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Wales vs Ukraine: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

PT: 9:00 AM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Wales vs Ukraine

The last great battle of the 2022 European Playoffs World Cup Qualifiers between Wales and Ukraine can be enjoyed live in the United States on Fubo TV (free trial). You can also tune in on ESPN2, ViX, SiriusXM FC, and ESPN+.