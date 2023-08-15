Mason Mount signed with Manchester United this summer in a blockbuster move. Unfortunately, he has been unable to perform well, receiving high criticism from media. His brother appeared on Instagram to defend the midfielder, slamming reporters over their comments.

In July, Manchester United chose to strengthen its midfield with a star. The Red Devils paid Chelsea over $65 million to secure the services of the talented player this year.

Mount made his Premier League debut with Man United yesterday against Wolverhampton. The English player partnered with Bruno Fernandes in the team’s midfield, but unfortunately, he didn’t have a great game. He was substituted for Christian Eriksen after playing only 68 minutes.

Mason Mount faces intense media criticism; his brother steps up to defend him

Manchester United already had a very talented midfield, and Mason Mount’s arrival improved it even more. The 24-year-old decided to join the Red Devils after a successful career with Chelsea, winning a UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

Erik ten Hag aimed to ease pressure on Bruno Fernandes by adding another attacking midfielder to assist him. Regrettably, Mount hasn’t had a strong start with his new club and he’s already facing intense criticism.

On Instagram, Lew, Mason Mount’s brother, slammed Talk Sport for judging the first game of the midfielder. “0 goals. 0 assist. 0 chances created. 0 crosses. 0 tackles won. 0 aerial duels won…” said the English sports outlet about his debut.

“I’ve tried to let this go all day, but honestly, shame on you Talk Sport,” published Mason’s brother on Instagram. “These players, no, these PEOPLE get enough abuse without you adding fuel to the fire. A reminder that he’s had a very successful 18 year career in football, and is a good, kind, human being, more than I can say for some of your ‘reporters’.“