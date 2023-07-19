Prior the beginning of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Arsenal and Manchester United will play a friendly match. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to watch this game online in the US, its TV channel and live streaming.

Last season, Arsenal had a terrific run in the Premier League. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep up the pace to win the title, being surpassed by Manchester City at the end of the race to lift the trophy.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

As for Manchester United, they also had a wonderful campaign, finally returning to Champions League spots. They want to prepare the upcoming season in the best way possible, and this game against the Gunners is the right way to do so.

When will Arsenal vs Manchester United be played?

The club friendly game between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played this Saturday, July 22 at 5:00 PM (ET) at MetLife Stadium, New York.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

This club friendly game between Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN+.