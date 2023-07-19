Arsenal’s big summer signing at striker, Kai Havertz, wasn’t feeling the MLS All-Stars skills competition, if the German striker wanted to show Gunners fans what was in store, he failed miserably.

During the MLS All-Star week, both the Major League Soccer All.-Stars and Arsenal first teamers competed in a skills competition which is traditional in the US league before the midseason exhibition.

While stars shined on both sides, Kai Havertz went viral for being off target in every one of his attempts in the cross-and-volley challenge.

Kai Havertz flops in MLS All Star week

Kai Havertz had shots blocked and shot balls way above the crossbar, he is the first player in MLS All-Star skills history to not register a single point in the cross-and-volley challenge.

More importantly for the former Chelsea striker, Havertz will want to improve on just 19 goals in 91 Premier League matches for Chelsea. Havertz was signed by Arsenal for a reported fee of £65 million.