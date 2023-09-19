Arsenal vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Arsenal will host PSV this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs PSV online in the US on Paramount +]

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League is about to commence, and fans are eagerly anticipating the most prestigious club tournament in the world. Right from the first Matchday, there will be matches of immense interest that should not be overlooked, including the clash between these two rivals.

On one side, it will be Arsenal, the Premier League runners-up, who are not only contending for domestic honors but are also determined to make their mark on the international stage. Their opponents will be PSV, the current leaders of the Eredivisie, a team known for their resilience and competitiveness.

Arsenal vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Sky Sport Action, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Paramount+, ViX