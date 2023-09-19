Arsenal will host PSV this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Arsenal vs PSV online in the US on Paramount +]
The group stage of the UEFA Champions League is about to commence, and fans are eagerly anticipating the most prestigious club tournament in the world. Right from the first Matchday, there will be matches of immense interest that should not be overlooked, including the clash between these two rivals.
On one side, it will be Arsenal, the Premier League runners-up, who are not only contending for domestic honors but are also determined to make their mark on the international stage. Their opponents will be PSV, the current leaders of the Eredivisie, a team known for their resilience and competitiveness.
Arsenal vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport Action, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Paramount+, ViX