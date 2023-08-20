Watch Atlas vs Club America online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atlas and Club America meet in the 2023 Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team won the first game of the season, but they haven’t won since. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Atlas started the 2023 Apertura stage with a win against Cruz Azul 2-0, that was a good sign for the squad, but after that win they lost one and drew another recent one against Santos 0-0 on the road.

Club America are favorites during every season, but they lost the first game of the Apertura against an underdog like FC Juarez by 1-2. The good news is that they won a recent game against Puebla 3-0.

When will Atlas vs Club America be played?

Atlas and Club America play for the 2023 Apertura on Sunday, August 20 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The visitors want to build a winning streak.

Atlas vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Club America in the US

This game for the 2023 Apertura, Atlas and Club America at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Sunday, August 20, will be broadcast in the US by ViX.