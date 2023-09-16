Watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has an intriguing matchup. This confrontation is going to see Atlas facing Tigres UANL at Estadio Jalisco. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Atlas are in the postseason places thus far as they remain on the last spot available, but their performances have not been something to highlight. They must be better to climb in the standings considering they have only two victories in seven matchups. However,

Tigres UANL have continued their usual team play after winning the last championship the league has completed. Their current form has them near the first position boosted by four victories in five matches.

When will Atlas vs Tigres UANL be played?

Atlas will be defying Tigres UANL on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Sunday, September 17. The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game between Atlas and Tigres UANL on Matchday 8 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX and Univision NOW are the other options.