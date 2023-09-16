Real Madrid will face off against Real Sociedad this Sunday, September 17 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing matches of La Liga Matchday 5 is on the horizon. On one side, we have Real Madrid, the only team to have emerged victorious in all their games thus far. However, Barcelona’s resounding 5-0 triumph over Betis has propelled them to the second spot in the standings.
Naturally, a victory for Barcelona in this upcoming fixture would see them regain their sole position at the top of the table, and that’s precisely what they’ll be striving for. Nevertheless, it won’t be a straightforward task, as they are set to face Real Sociedad, a formidable team that, despite a less-than-ideal start with 6 points out of 12, has yet to taste defeat in the tournament.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 18)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 18)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 18)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN5
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 2, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+