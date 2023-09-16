Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid will face off against Real Sociedad this Sunday, September 17 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing matches of La Liga Matchday 5 is on the horizon. On one side, we have Real Madrid, the only team to have emerged victorious in all their games thus far. However, Barcelona’s resounding 5-0 triumph over Betis has propelled them to the second spot in the standings.

Naturally, a victory for Barcelona in this upcoming fixture would see them regain their sole position at the top of the table, and that’s precisely what they’ll be striving for. Nevertheless, it won’t be a straightforward task, as they are set to face Real Sociedad, a formidable team that, despite a less-than-ideal start with 6 points out of 12, has yet to taste defeat in the tournament.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 18)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 18)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 18)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN5

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+