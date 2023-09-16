Roma will host Empoli this Saturday, September 17 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Roma vs Empoli online in the US on Paramount+]
This is a pivotal clash in the battle for top positions. As surprising as it may seem, given that neither of these teams were anticipated to be contenders, the outcome of this match is crucial for climbing out of the lower rungs of the standings.
Empoli haven’t had a stellar tournament, but they have been resilient enough in the past to avoid relegation, so it’s unusual to find them at the bottom with no points. Even more unexpected is seeing AS Roma in the same position, having only secured 1 point out of a possible 9. Undoubtedly, this is a crucial duel for both teams to escape the depths of the standings.
Roma vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 18)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 18)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 18)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 18)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Roma vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 4, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo