Roma vs Empoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Roma will host Empoli this Saturday, September 17 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is a pivotal clash in the battle for top positions. As surprising as it may seem, given that neither of these teams were anticipated to be contenders, the outcome of this match is crucial for climbing out of the lower rungs of the standings.

Empoli haven’t had a stellar tournament, but they have been resilient enough in the past to avoid relegation, so it’s unusual to find them at the bottom with no points. Even more unexpected is seeing AS Roma in the same position, having only secured 1 point out of a possible 9. Undoubtedly, this is a crucial duel for both teams to escape the depths of the standings.

Roma vs Empoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 18)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 18)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 18)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Roma vs Empoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 4, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo