Watch Austin FC vs Toronto FC online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Austin FC and Toronto FC meet in the 2023 MLS Regular Season. This game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The home team wants to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Austin FC won a recent game against Seattle 2-1 in what was their only win in the last five games, they have only three wins in the current 2023 season.

Toronto FC so far they are in the last spot of the Eastern Conference with 4 losses, 7 draws and 2 wins. At least Toronto FC were able to snap a losing streak with a recent 0-0 draw against the NY Red Bulls.

When will Austin FC vs Toronto FC be played?

Austin FC and Toronto FC play for the 2023 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, May 20 at Q2 Stadium in Austin. This game will be tight from the start, both teams need points.

Austin FC vs Toronto FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Toronto FC in the US

This game for the 2023 MLS Regular Season, Austin FC and Toronto FC at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on Saturday, May 20, will be broadcast in the US by MLS Pass on Apple TV.