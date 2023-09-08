Watch Brazil vs Bolivia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The wait is over. Brazil begin the road to another World Cup today, when they welcome Bolivia to Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença in Belem on Matchday 1 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

[Watch Brazil vs. Bolivia online free on Fubo]

The Seleção arrive in this game aiming to turn the page after a disappointing run in Qatar 2022, where they got knocked out sooner than predicted. Now, it’s the beginning of a new era.

With Tite no longer at the helm, the Brazilian national team put its hopes on Fernando Diniz, who will continue working at Fluminense simultaneously. The hosts are heavily favored to claim all three points, but will La Verde pull off a shock?

When will Brazil vs Bolivia be played?

Brazil and Bolivia face each other today, September 8, at Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença in Belem in the first matchday of the Conmebol Qualifiers.

Brazil vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Bolivia in the US

The game to be played between Brazil and Bolivia on Matchday 1 of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, TyC Sports Internacional, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, ViX.