Charlotte will play against Houston Dynamo in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo in the US on Apple TV]

The round of 16 presents this game, which, on the surface, may not seem like the most exciting match. However, it has a special spice that will make it a must-watch for every fan. Both teams are currently going through a challenging period in MLS. Charlotte are currently in the 11th position in the Eastern Conference, and as of now, they would be staying out of the postseason.

On the other hand, Houston Dynamo are in the 9th position in the Western Conference, which means they will have to play (and win) a playoff with the 8th team to secure their spot in the postseason. In other words, the situation of both teams is complicated in the MLS, making the Leagues Cup their chance to compete for a championship. However, only one team will be able to continue in the competition.

When will Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Charlotte and Houston Dynamo will be played this Monday, August 7 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Charlotte and Houston Dynamo in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Charlotte and Houston Dynamo will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.