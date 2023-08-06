Queretaro and New England face each other in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Queretaro has been one of the great surprises of this tournament. Despite not being among the main favorites, they have managed to advance to the round of 16, eliminating many teams that were considered stronger and had greater favoritism.

Now they aim to continue their surprising run by reaching the top 8 of the tournament, but they face a challenging task ahead. Their rivals are none other than New England, the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and MLS. The Revolutions are considered one of the main favorites to reach at least the semifinals.

When will Queretaro vs New England be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Queretaro and New England will be played this Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs New England: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs New England in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Queretaro and New England will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other option: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.