Philadelphia Union play against New York RB in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs New York RB in the US on Apple TV]

The most interesting games of the Leagues Cup 2023 have already begun to be played. From now on, it’s either win or go home, and little by little, you can start to see the true potential of each team. Two of the undeniable candidates to be among the top 8 are these two rivals, although only one of them will be able to achieve it.

In the case of New York RB, they have not been having their best moment in the MLS, but they have shown great solidity in the Leagues Cup. They hope to repeat that performance to reach the quarterfinals. However, they won’t have it easy since their opponents, the Philadelphia Union, are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the favorites in this game.

When will Philadelphia Union vs New York RB be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and New York RB will be played this Monday, August 7 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs New York RB: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York RB in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and New York RB will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.