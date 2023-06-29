Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will have Club America challenging Juarez. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Club America vs Juarez online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America had a sour ending last season. Despite being second in the regular season, they couldn’t use that in the postseason to make it further. Their elimination came against rival team Chivas Guadalajara in the semifinals, so they are trying to top that position.

Juarez were among the worst teams in the league in the first part of the year. They had good games in the middle of the tournament, but they couldn’t keep up long enough. The final place in the table was just 16th.

When will Club America vs Juarez be played?

Club America will encounter with Juarez on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Friday, June 30. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Club America vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Juarez in the US

The game between Club America and Juarez on Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.