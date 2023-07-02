Club Leon will receive Chivas in what will be the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The new Liga MX tournament is starting, and teams are gearing up for what promises to be a challenging championship. In this scenario, two teams that had a strong first half of 2023 will confront each other.

On the local side, Club Leon had a somewhat underwhelming performance in the Clausura, as they were eliminated in the Requalification stage. However, they won the Concacaf Champions League. Guadalajara, on the other hand, reached the Clausura final but unfortunately fell short of clinching the championship. Now, they are determined to seek redemption and make a strong comeback in the new tournament.

When will Club Leon vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Club Leon and Chivas will be played this Monday, July 3 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club Leon vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Chivas

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Club Leon and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.