Club America are looking for their first title in Liga MX since 2018. After being eliminated last tournament in the semifinals by Chivas, Fernando Ortiz resigned as coach and a few days later was announced as the new leader of Monterrey.

As a consequence, America’s front office chose Javier Aguirre as his successor. However, the famous Vasco didn’t leave Mallorca following a tremendous season in La Liga.

Considering that scenario, the emergency option became Andre Jardine who was coaching Atletico San Luis. Then, with a future full of uncertainty, Club America made big splashes such as Kevin Alvarez and now, in a shocking turn of events, a star striker.

Julian Quiñones will be new player of Club America

Julian Quiñones will join Club America. The famous Aguilas paid a $6 million transfer fee to Atlas and now they’ll have a tremendous attack with the Colombian player, Henry Martin and Jonathan Rodriguez.

Quiñones is 26-years old and was a key piece to win back-to-back titles with Atlas. As a consequence, it’s been reported that the forward is a very strong option for Mexico’s national team as he already got the letter of naturalization.

Though Tigres UANL are the reigning champions with names such as Andre Pierre-Gignac, Diego Lainez and Sebastian Cordova, Club America have become the favorite as Quiñones is the biggest splash in decades.