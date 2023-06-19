Ecuador will play against Costa Rica in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is rapidly approaching, and teams from the region that have not participated in the official Nations League matches are now engaging in friendly matches to get into the competitive rhythm. Costa Rica, recognized as one of the strongest teams in the Confederation, falls into this category.

Costa Rica came close to qualifying for the Nations League semifinals, but ultimately, Panama secured that spot. Now, they are focused on making a strong impression in the upcoming Gold Cup tournament. Their next opponent will be Ecuador, who are looking to start a new process that improves the previous one (which was very good) with the help of a young, but more experienced team.

When will Ecuador vs Costa Rica be played?

The international friendly game between Ecuador and Costa Rica at the Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania will be played this Tuesday, June 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Costa Rica

This international friendly game between Ecuador and Costa Rica will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Fanatiz.