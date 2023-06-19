Iceland vs Portugal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Iceland and Portugal will face each other this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

As expected, Portugal are comfortably positioned at the top of Group J with a perfect record of 9 points from 9 possible. Considering the level of their opponents and Portugal‘s performance thus far, it seems highly likely that they will secure qualification for Euro 2024.

Nevertheless, unforeseen circumstances or unfavorable results can complicate their path, and the Portuguese team is determined to prevent that from happening. Their upcoming opponents are Iceland, who were initially expected to be contenders for at least the second place in the group. However, their current position does not reflect this, and they are in need of points to avoid further complicating their situation.

Iceland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 21)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 21)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, VTM

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Summer

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, Maximo 360, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.