Iceland and Portugal will face each other this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
As expected, Portugal are comfortably positioned at the top of Group J with a perfect record of 9 points from 9 possible. Considering the level of their opponents and Portugal‘s performance thus far, it seems highly likely that they will secure qualification for Euro 2024.
Nevertheless, unforeseen circumstances or unfavorable results can complicate their path, and the Portuguese team is determined to prevent that from happening. Their upcoming opponents are Iceland, who were initially expected to be contenders for at least the second place in the group. However, their current position does not reflect this, and they are in need of points to avoid further complicating their situation.
Iceland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 21)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 21)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Iceland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, VTM
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Summer
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, Maximo 360, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, VIX+, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.