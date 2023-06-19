Bulgaria will host Serbia this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Serbia are indeed considered one of the main favorites to take the lead in the group, and their performances in the first two games have demonstrated why. They secured victories against Lithuania and Montenegro, albeit against teams that may not be the strongest in the group but can still pose challenges, particularly Montenegro.

In their upcoming match, Serbia will face one of the weaker teams in the group, making them the clear favorites. Over the years, Bulgaria has gradually become a rather average team, far from the level they had in the 1990s. With two defeats against Hungary and Montenegro, as well as a disappointing draw against Lithuania, Bulgaria‘s chances of competing for a top position in the group are slim. So, their objective now will be to perform respectably.

Bulgaria vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Bulgaria: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bulgaria vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+

Bulgaria: BNT 1, BNT 3, BNT News App, bnt.bg

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sport 5

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: channel 11

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: VIX+.