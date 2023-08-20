FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will face against each other for the 2023 US Open Cup semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online free in the US on Fubo]

Only a few days have elapsed since the rejuvenated Inter Miami shed their underdog status and secured their first title in history, the Leagues Cup 2023. Now, they find themselves on the cusp of yet another final. This time, it’s the highly anticipated 2023 US Open Cup, with the semifinals scheduled for this week.

Inter Miami are poised to contend for another championship, and their opponents will be none other than FC Cincinnati – the premier team in the Eastern Conference and the entirety of the MLS. Apart from their pursuit of the league title, FC Cincinnati are also keen on clinching this tournament.

When will FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will take place this Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 PM (ET).

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial), Peacock and Paramount +. Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo.