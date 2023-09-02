Watch Guatemala vs Honduras online in your country: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The international window has some teams playing friendly matchups. This confrontation involves Guatemala facing Honduras at DRV PNK Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Guatemala are preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League, following their round of 16 defeat at the Gold Cup. They are going to share the group with Curacao, El Salvador, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama.

Honduras want to play in a better way after being eliminated in the first round in their last competition. Their group in the upcoming tournament is completed by Cuba, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, and Suriname.

Guatemala vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time

Guatemala will encounter Honduras at DRV PNK Stadium in a friendly this Sunday, September 3.

Guatemala: 4:00 PM

Honduras: 4:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Guatemala vs Honduras in your country

Guatemala: Fite

Honduras: Fite

International: Fite

United States: Fite