Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will host Manchester United this Sunday, September 3 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is one of the most intriguing matches of Matchday 4 in the Premier League. Two formidable teams, including one of the top performers from the previous season and strong contenders for the 2023/2024 title, will clash in a highly anticipated encounter.

Arsenal, currently with 7 points, occupies the second position in the standings, trailing Manchester City by two points. However, City’s victory over Fulham has increased the gap to five points, and Arsenal is eager to narrow it down to just two. Meanwhile, Manchester United, with 6 points, is also determined to close the gap on their arch-rivals.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 3)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (September 3)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DEATH

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBC.