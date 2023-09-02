Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will visit Osasuna this Sunday, September 3 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid‘s triumph against Getafe propelled the “Merengues” to the top of the standings with a flawless record, amassing an impressive 12 points out of 12. It’s well known that Barcelona is determined to contend for the title, and to do so, they must secure victories. Currently holding 7 points, the “Cules” could narrow the gap to just 2 points if they secure all 3 points in their upcoming match.

Their opponents will be Osasuna, a team that has had a commendable start to the season with 2 wins in 3 games. Although facing a formidable opponent, a victory would bring them within striking distance of the top spot. Consequently, they will strive to pose a challenge to Barcelona.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 4)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines; beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports