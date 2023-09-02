Barcelona will visit Osasuna this Sunday, September 3 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid‘s triumph against Getafe propelled the “Merengues” to the top of the standings with a flawless record, amassing an impressive 12 points out of 12. It’s well known that Barcelona is determined to contend for the title, and to do so, they must secure victories. Currently holding 7 points, the “Cules” could narrow the gap to just 2 points if they secure all 3 points in their upcoming match.
Their opponents will be Osasuna, a team that has had a commendable start to the season with 2 wins in 3 games. Although facing a formidable opponent, a victory would bring them within striking distance of the top spot. Consequently, they will strive to pose a challenge to Barcelona.
Osasuna vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 4)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines; beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports