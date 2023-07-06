The 2023 Gold Cup is entering its most anticipated stages, and it will bring us an interesting clash between Guatemala and Jamaica in the quarterfinals. Both of them head into this game unbeaten, so the stakes will be high. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this match, including how to watch it in the US.

[Watch Guatemala vs Jamaica online free on Fubo]

Los Chapines finished atop Group D with seven points. Luis Fernando Tena’s men beat Cuba 1-0 in the opening match, held Canada to a goalless draw on Matchday 2 and beat Guadeloupe 3-2 in a hard-fought match in the group stage finale.

The Reggae Boyz, meanwhile, have the same record but finished behind the USA in Group A due to goal differential. Even so, their campaign has been remarkable so far: Jamaica snatched a point against the USMNT before claiming commanding wins over Trinidad and Tobago (4-1) and Saint Kitts and Nevis (5-0). But who will advance to the semifinals?

When will Guatemala vs Jamaica be played?

Guatemala and Jamaica will face each other on Sunday, July 9 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The winner will take on Mexico or Costa Rica in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals.

Guatemala vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Jamaica in the US

The game to be played between Guatemala and Jamaica in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, ViX, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App.